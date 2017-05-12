Knoxville radio station Hot 104.5 salutes single moms

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A lot of moms will likely be getting some extra love this weekend on Mother’s Day, but a Knoxville radio station started the celebration a couple of days early.

Hot 104.5 surprised several moms on Thursday through their “Single Mom Salutes.” WATE 6 On Your Side tagged along as one mom was surprised at work with some goodies.

“Single mothers play a really big role. They’ve got to be mom and dad, so it’s cool that we’re able to kind of uplift them and kind of make them happy, make them cry a little bit in a good way,” said Hot 104.5 personality “Mean Jean.”

The radio station says this is their way of recognizing the single moms who may not always get recognized.