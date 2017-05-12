Knox County seniors paired with furry friends

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Seniors in Knoxville got the chance Friday afternoon to get paired with furry friends.

Knox PAWS, or Placing Animals With Seniors, held an event at Stanley’s Greenhouse, matching eligible seniors with adoptable pets.

The program is run through the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging. It is designed to give lonely seniors a pet to keeping them company while also absorbing some of the costs. Participatns must be 60 or older, live in Knox County, meet income requirements, and live independently or in a pet-friendly environment.

For seniors not able to afford pet food, it is provided through the Feed a Pet Project, a partnership of the UT College of Veterinary Medicine and RSVP.