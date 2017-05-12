15 arrested, 30 indicted in Grainger County drug roundup

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

BEAN STATION (WATE) – More than a dozen people are in custody so far as police in the Grainger County town of Bean Station began rounding up suspects indicted for dealing drugs.

The eight-month undercover operation was dubbed “Operation Spring Cleaning.” A total of 30 people were indicted on 53 counts of sale and delivery of methamphetamine and opiates. Fifteen persons have been arrested so far.

The police department says the hiring of a narcotics officer in 2016 has allowed them to go on a mission to eradicate illicit drugs from the town. Veteran narcotics officer Stephen Kitts was hired by the Bean Station Police Department.

“If you deal drugs in Bean Station, you’ll be next,” said Police Chief Chad Seal in a news release.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the operation.

