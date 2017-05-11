Vols exit SEC Tournament with 6-2 loss to LSU

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The host team of the SEC Tournament has been eliminated in its opening game for the fifth consecutive season.

LSU used six unanswered runs to power past Tennessee 6-2 on Thursday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Tigers, who snapped the Vols’ nation-leading 20 game win streak April 23, were led by a three RBI performance from Bailey Landry.

LSU eliminates Tennessee 6-2. It's the fifth year in a row the host team has lost its opening game in the #SECtournament. — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) May 12, 2017

Matty Moss got the start for Tennessee, giving up two earned runs on four hits over six innings. Caylan Arnold temporarily replaced Moss for an inning, as the Tigers piled up all of their runs in the fourth (2) and fifth (4) innings.

“Quite frankly, I think I can sum it up in one sentence,” co-head coach Ralph Weekly said about the loss. “Their pitching beat our pitching. And that’s exactly what happened out there tonight. I mean the game is called fast pitch. I’m not throwing our pitchers under the bus. I’m just saying, tonight, their pitching beat our pitching.”

Weekly, who has served as a co-head coach with wife Karen since 2002, remains at 1,299 career wins.

Tennessee was one of three who were technically upset on Thursday. The Vols were the three-seed while LSU is a six-seed. No. 1 Florida fell to No. 8 Ole Miss after No. 5 Alabama held off No. 4 Texas A&M. No. 2 Auburn used a home run in the sixth inning to take down No. 7 Kentucky 2-0.

The Vols will wait to see their seeding for the NCAA Tournament, which will be revealed on Sunday night’s NCAA Selection Show at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Tennessee is likely to be a top-16 seed and host an NCAA Regional for the 13th straight season.

