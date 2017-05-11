Summer jobs for teens still available in Knoxville-area

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Looking for a summer job? There are plenty of places around East Tennessee hiring teens for summer positions.

Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley

The organization is still looking to fill about 15 positions that remain vacant after a job fair held late last month. These positions begin work at the end of May and end the first week of August; some year-round positions are also available. Youth development workers lead the programs and services offered to Boys & Girls Clubs members.

“Youth development workers are integral to the success of our summer programs,” says Bart McFadden, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. “Their goal is to make the programs fun, while encouraging and motivating our members.”

Program areas may include everything from arts and crafts to computer lab to gym and so much more. To learn more about part-time summer youth development worker and other job openings the Boys and Girls Club’s website.

Dollywood

Dollywood said they still have several positions open for teens this summer at their properties.

Open positions range from entry level to management positions. To apply, just visit Dollywood.com/jobs.

The Tennessee Smokies

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Smokies said they have several dozen positions that are still open including parking lot attendants, concession workers, catering, users and their rally crew.

“You come out to the ballpark and come out and have an awesome time,” said Craig Jenkins. “This way you can make money and have fun doing it.”

For more information on positions, visit the Tennessee Smokies’ website.

Home Depot

Home Depot said they have a variety of positions open for candidates between the ages of 16-18. Candidates who are 16 and 17 years fo age can apply for store support/lot associate, customer service and sales associate positions in their garden department and to be a cashier.

To apply visit their website.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will hire more than 45,000 seasonal employees nationwide. Lowe’s seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products.

There are a number of part-time jobs available in the Knoxville area. To apply, visit their website.

For more help finding a summer job, visit the Tennessee Career Center’s website, Jobs4TN.gov.