Knoxville’s favorite pet names released for National Pet Week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In honor of National Pet Week, Nextdoor is releasing its list of favorite pet names.

At the top of the list in both Knoxville and the nation is Bella. Nextdoor said they based the list off of their pet directory, an online directory of neighborhood pets which allows neighbors to get to know their furry neighbors and help locate pets if they go missing.

Bella was also the top name for dogs and cats, according to Nextdoor. The top name for a bird was Kiwi, a rabbit was Thumper, a reptile or amphibian was Oreo and a fish was Nemo.

Knoxville’s favorite pet names:

Bella Daisy Sadie Sophie Buddy Max Lucy Charlie Molly Bailey

America’s Favorite Pet Names:

Bella Lucy Max Charlie Daisy Buddy Molly Bailey Sophie Maggie