Knoxville tire business under investigation for stolen property

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were arrested after an investigation at a Knoxville tire store Thursday morning.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office believe Sexton’s New and Used Tires and Automotive on Baxter Avenue was the location of “the buying and selling of stolen property.”

Paul Edwards Sexton and Corina Ann Sexton, the owners of the shop are in custody.

The total of stolen property found is worth thousands. Stolen property include: motor oil, transmission fluids, tires, cigarettes, etc.

Chief Lee Tramel says people are stealing from any retail location.

The sheriff’s office believes the stolen goods were used to receive cash in order to buy drugs.

The tire store is near Beaumont Magnet.

In April, the sheriff’s office investigated Big Orange Pawn and Loan for selling stolen property.

