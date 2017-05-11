Knoxville man convicted in greenway killing in court for sentencing

Related Coverage Jury reaches guilty verdict in Knoxville greenway murder trial

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man convicted of stabbing and killing a woman on a Third Creek Greenway is in court for his sentencing hearing.

Timothy Ison was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of Stefanie Fairbanks. Wednesday, the jury came back with a guilty verdict just minutes after deliberations began.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen is seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for Ison. Prosecutors argue that the case requires more punishment.

“This murder was committed at random and the reasons for this killing are not obvious or easily understood,” said Knox County Deputy District Attorney Kyle Hixson in court.

STATE: "This is a first degree murder case that requires a little more punishment." – during greenway killer Timothy Ison sentencing @6News pic.twitter.com/KJbvqTe1Ee — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) May 11, 2017

Susan Shipley, Ison’s defense attorney, asked the jury to not send Ison to prison for the rest of his life. Shipley said Ison’s mother had him when she was 15 and was impregnated by an older man who created an abusive family environment.

“We are going to ask you to give Mr. Ison some incentive to be a better person,” said Shipley.

Testifying at Ison's sentencing is Manager of Massage Envy-Bearden who was the boss of Stefany Fairbanks (victim in greenway murder case). pic.twitter.com/rrtDcBTRvh — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) May 11, 2017

Next to testify is Stefany Fairbank's aunt. She says Stefany's mother is unable to come to trial bc daughter was her "best friend" @6News pic.twitter.com/QprQFDADnU — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) May 11, 2017

Greenway murder victim's aunt says "I would have liked Stefany even if she wasn't a part of my family. A light was taken away when she died" pic.twitter.com/cMoZLo3cnA — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) May 11, 2017

Aunt: "Stefany lost 70 lbs walking the Knoxville greenways. We told her to walk during day bc it was safer. That was two weeks b4 she died." — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) May 11, 2017