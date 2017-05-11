Knoxville man convicted in greenway killing in court for sentencing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man convicted of stabbing and killing a woman on a Third Creek Greenway is in court for his sentencing hearing.
Timothy Ison was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of Stefanie Fairbanks. Wednesday, the jury came back with a guilty verdict just minutes after deliberations began.
Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen is seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for Ison. Prosecutors argue that the case requires more punishment.
“This murder was committed at random and the reasons for this killing are not obvious or easily understood,” said Knox County Deputy District Attorney Kyle Hixson in court.
Susan Shipley, Ison’s defense attorney, asked the jury to not send Ison to prison for the rest of his life. Shipley said Ison’s mother had him when she was 15 and was impregnated by an older man who created an abusive family environment.
“We are going to ask you to give Mr. Ison some incentive to be a better person,” said Shipley.