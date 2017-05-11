Joshua Dobbs’ ambitious schedule includes graduation, Steelers practice

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – To say Joshua Dobbs is an overachiever may be an understatement.

The University of Tennessee quarterback walked across the stage with his degree in aerospace engineering Thursday afternoon. He won’t have much time to celebrate though.

After celebrating with family and friends, Dobbs will head to the Knoxville, Tennessee, regional airport for an evening flight to Pittsburgh that arrives around midnight, Dobbs rep told ESPN. About 10 hours after that, he’ll be throwing his first passes as a Steeler, as part of rookie minicamp that kicks off at 10:25 a.m. on Friday.

During the three-day camp, Dobbs will get his first chance to get on the field, work with his teammates and be coached by his new coaches as he prepares for the 2017 regular season.

Vol Creed:“One that beareth a torch shadoweth oneself to give light to others.”

1️⃣Day until #UTGrad2017! Let your light shine..#Torchbearer pic.twitter.com/obnvsQAauL — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) May 10, 2017

Dobbs said after the NFL he hopes to build and design airplanes. In an interview with WATE 6 On Your Side, Dobbs said he has a strong love for both sports and academics, something he credits to his family.

“My mom always told me that school comes first and that the team comes first on the field,” said Dobbs.

