Fire in Knoxville Tennessee Highway Patrol impound lot investigated as arson

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A semi-truck fire in a Tennessee Highway Patrol impound lot is being investigated as arson.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in a lot on Huron Street. Few details are available, but Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran says the case is being investigated as possible arson.

Anyone with information should call KFD at (865) 595-4480.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has not yet responded to a request for comment.

