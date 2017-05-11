Blount County deputies look for missing woman

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Mary Walker (source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman.

A neighbor reported Mary Ruth Walker, 69, missing on Thursday. She hasn’t been seen since May 1, but her vehicle is parked at her residence on Butterfly Gap Loop Road.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Walker since May 1 is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (865) 273-5001 during normal business hours. You can also leave an anonymous message on the 24-hour crime hotline at (865) 273-5200 or use the sheriff’s office’s Text-a-Tip system.

