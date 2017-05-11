Alcoa police search for suspect in armed robbery

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Alcoa Police Department)

ALCOA (WATE) – The Alcoa Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery.

Police said the robbery happened early Wednesday morning. The department released surveillance video of the robbery, which appears to show a man dressed in a black hoodie, black hat, blue jeans and boots holding a man up at gunpoint.

Detectives said they are hoping someone recognizes the suspect based upon his physical movements or mannerisms. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Rusty Borden at (865) 380-4907. Police said those calling may remain anonymous.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Alcoa Police Department for more information on the robbery.

