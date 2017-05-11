47-year-old intern inspires Knoxville community

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A special member of Sacred Heart Cathedral School was recognized on Thursday night. He’s a 47-year-old intern and will graduate from the University of Tennessee on Friday. He’s doing this all while battling skin cancer.

During a portion of the school’s athletic banquet, Sacred Heart’s athletic director took a moment to talk about Tony Hutchins.

“I assisted with facilities, got them ready for basketball, lined the soccer fields,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins was not just recognized for lending a helping hand. He brings an inspiring story to the “Home of the Eagles.” He served in the military for 26 years. On Friday, he will get a degree in sports management. He is doing this while also getting chemotherapy treatment.

“That’s another skill that the military taught us is never give up,” he said.

He said it was a dream to go to the University of Tennessee. He hopes to become an athletic director at a school in Knoxville.

“He has humbled all of us because we see Tony and everyday he literally carries the wounds on his body from his service to his cancer and he never complains,” said Scott Barrons, the athletic director at Sacred Heart.

Coach Butch Jones also praised his perseverance. He sent a video to Hutchins that was played during the banquet.

“Everything in life is about impacting lives and you are impacting lives on a daily basis,” said Jones in the video.