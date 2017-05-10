Tennessee family files civil lawsuit after bounty hunters shoot at wrong car, kill man

CLARKSVILLE (WKRN) – The family of a 24-year-old man shot by bounty hunters has filed a civil lawsuit saying the death could have been prevented.

Jalen Johnson, also known as Jalen Johnson-Milan, died after a bounty hunter opened fired on a car he was riding in on April 23. He and a group of friends were sitting in his vehicle at a Clarksville Walmart when the shooting happened.

The civil lawsuit states seven men rushed toward Johnson’s vehicle with weapons drawn and began to break the windows. The driver of the car, thinking the men were gang members, sped away from the Walmart.

The bounty hunters then gave chase, and fired several more shots, ultimately striking Johnson in the back and chest. The seven men, who believed Johnson was a wanted fugitive, now face first-degree murder charges for his death. They are named in the lawsuit along with Keesee Bonding Company and Eagle Bonding.

Previous story: 7 Tennessee bounty hunters shot at wrong car, charged with murder

“We just take it day-by-day. One day if I get through today, then I just worry about tomorrow,” Johnson’s mother, Anita Jenkins said.

Anita Jenkins said she hasn’t had time to grieve for her son’s death because her main priority is justice.

“It hasn’t really sunk in because I know I have to fight so right now I really haven’t had a lot of time to grieve because I got other things I got to do as far as the process of trying to take care of what needs to be taken care of,” said Anita Jenkins. “We got to fight now the legal system to make sure they give these men the charges or some time in jail.”

Baron Jenkins, Johnson’s step-father, said what hurts most is Johnson’s three young children are not without a father.“Jalen was

“Jalen was like the class clown, the life of the party,” Baron Jenkins said. “Everybody loved Jalen he was just a real lovable guy, and an awesome father.”

WKRN stopped by Eagle Bonding, but the owner was not there. Antwon Keesee, with Keesee Bonding Company, said the civil lawsuit is about nothing but money.

“I’m just trying to let the criminal case play out in court,” Kessee said. “There are two sides to every story.”

GALLERY: 7 Tennessee bounty hunters shot at wrong car, charged with murder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Roger West (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Jonathan Schnepp (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Antwon Keesee (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Joshua Young (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Prentice Williams (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Kenneth Chiasson (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) William Byles (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)