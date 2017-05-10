Shembari Phillips granted transfer from Tennessee basketball team

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee basketball player Shembari Phillips has been granted a transfer from the team.

The Atlanta native played in 31 games during his sophomore year last season, averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.

“Shembari is a great young man, and I know this wasn’t an easy decision for him,” UT head coach Rick Barnes said. “We always need to do what’s best for our students. And in Shembari’s case, we’re going to do everything we can to help him find the school and program that’s the best fit for him. He’ll have plenty of options because of the kind of person and teammate he is.”

A release from the university did not specify Phillips’ reason for seeking a transfer, nor which school he plans to attend.