Shembari Phillips granted transfer from Tennessee basketball team

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Tennessee guard Shembari Phillips (25) pushes the ball down court against South Carolina guard Duane Notice (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee basketball player Shembari Phillips has been granted a transfer from the team.

The Atlanta native played in 31 games during his sophomore year last season, averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.

“Shembari is a great young man, and I know this wasn’t an easy decision for him,” UT head coach Rick Barnes said. “We always need to do what’s best for our students. And in Shembari’s case, we’re going to do everything we can to help him find the school and program that’s the best fit for him. He’ll have plenty of options because of the kind of person and teammate he is.”

A release from the university did not specify Phillips’ reason for seeking a transfer, nor which school he plans to attend.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s