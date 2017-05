SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A heavy police presence was at a hotel in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon as officers conducted a search warrant.

The warrant was part of an investigation into an illegal casino-type gambling operation at Candlewood Suites near Sam Ridley Parkway.

Smyrna police reported several people were detained while others were questioned and released.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.