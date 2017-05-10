Officials: Wind storm causes $1.5M in damage in Sevier County

Related Coverage Strong wind leaves behind damage in Sevier County, East Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Officials in Sevier County estimate last week’s wind and storms caused $1.5 million in damage to public property and utilities.

County spokesperson Perrin Anderson did not have an estimate of how much damage was done to private property.

Some parts of Sevier County were without power for four days after the storms on May 4. Around 12,000 customers were without power at the storm’s peak.

The storm also caused damage to Gatlinburg-Pittman High School and required all three Gatlinburg schools to close on Friday.

