May’s ‘Flower Full Moon’ in full bloom

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Spring has officially spring and we are almost half way into May. Flowers and colorful blooms dot the landscape and the monthly full moon has returned.

May’s full moon is the flower or full flower moon. This moon is also known as Corn Planting Moon, as crops are sown in time for harvest, or Bright Moon because this full moon is known to be one of the brightest. Some people refer to it as Milk Moon.

The moon is about 238,500 miles from Earth, but that changes because it’s path is elliptical and not a circle.