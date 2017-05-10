Maryville mud run benefits Harmony Family Center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and so is Harmony Family Center’s “Mudder’s Day” mud run. The annual event is aimed at bringing the whole family together to raise money to help nearly 3,000 kids around the state.

The event also features family friendly activities and food trucks, in addition to the challenging 5K course with many hills and obstacles, as well as rocky, slippery and uneven terrain. Nevertheless, the event is suitable for all fitness levels. There will be two waves with one starting at 10 a.m. and one at 10:20 a.m.

The proceeds benefit Harmony Family Center and their service to children through foster care, adoption and post-adoption counseling and programs.

The event is at Montvale in Maryville, 4901 Montvale Road, on Saturday, May 13. The cost is $45 to register on race day.