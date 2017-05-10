Knoxville police search for laundromat, car wash coin machine thief

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing from coin machines at a laundromat and two car washes.

Police say the suspect stole from coin machines at All Washed Up on Whittle Springs Road and Broadway Car Wash on North Broadway on May 5. He’s also suspected in a coin machine theft on April 28 at the Sutherland Avenue Car Wash.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, around 5-feet-10 with brown hair. He appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm and shoulder. In all three thefts, he was seen on surveillance camera wearing either a white hooded sweatshirt with a deer design on the front and striped sleeves and black jeans, or a black tank top with the same jeans.

He was seen driving a late model red Kia Optima with sunroof. Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the thefts is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department crime hotline at (865) 215-7212.

