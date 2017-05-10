Knox County ‘baloney cutting’ gives voters chance to meet Republican candidates

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Politics have been a big point of discussion over the past few months with the election and debates over issues like health care and immigration.

In order to make it easier for people to meet some of the area’s political leaders, the Tennessee Republican party is holding an old fashioned Baloney cutting. The event is Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Powell Auction, located at 6729 Pleasant Ridge Road, behind the Walmart on Clinton Highway.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizer promise “thick-cut skillet fried baloney sandwiches, moon pies, RC Cola and all your favorite political candidates.”

For more information on the event, visit the Tennessee Republican Party’s website.