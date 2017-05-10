Dale Lynch leaving post as Hamblen County Schools superintendent

Related Coverage Top 2 finalists named for Knox County Superintendent

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Dale Lynch, one of the two finalists for the position of Knox County Schools superintendent, has stepped down from his role as Hamblen County director of schools to accept a position in Nashville.

Lynch announced his decision at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. His last day in Hamblen County will be June 30 after 16 years as superintendent. He will now serve as the executive director of the Tennessee Organizations of School Superintendents.

The school board selected Assistant Superintendent Hugh Clement to serve as interim superintendent. Chairman Joe Gibson said they will meet soon to begin the process to find a new superintendent, but don’t want to rush things so they can find “someone as hardworking and passionate as Lynch.”

Lynch was one of two finalists for the Knox County Schools superintendent job which ultimately went to Bob Thomas.

