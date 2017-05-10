Jury deliberations begin for Knoxville greenway murder trial

Related Coverage Jury selection begins for trial of Knoxville greenway murder suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – After three days of testimony, closing arguments wrapped up and the jury started deliberating the case of a man accused of murdering a woman along a Knoxville greenway.

Timothy Ison is accused of stabbing Stefany Fairbanks to death along Third Creek Greenway in 2015. Police say the two had no prior contact.

Wednesday, Terra Asbury, with Tennessee Burea of Investigation’s crime laboratory testified she found the presence of blood on Ison’s boots, belt, blue jeans, and tshirt. Asbury said the DNA profile tested on the blood sample matched Fairbank’s DNA.

About 20 minutes before the crime happened, prosecutors said Ison posted a set of pictures to Facebook with the caption “walking ain’t no joke.” The defense says that’s hearsay.

A convenience store clerk took the stand Monday saying Ison was in her store around the time of Fairbank’s death. He said he appeared to be nervous about something.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen is seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for Ison. Ison made headlines just over 10 years earlier for a home invasion, stabbing and fire in the Holston Hills neighborhood of Knoxville.