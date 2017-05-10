Authentic food, fresh produce at Lonsdale international market

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From food, produce from farmers in the East Tennessee area to handmade soap, the Lonsdale International Food and Crafts Market has a little something for everyone.

The market runs every second Saturday from April to October. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lonsdale Park, located at 1317 Louisana Avenue, next to Lonsdale School.

“You’re going to see authentic food from different countries,” said Rosie Noriega with Latino Task Force. “Not restaurant food, but really the authentic food.”

Noriega said the market is fun for the entire family and encourage those attending to come hungry and save room for pupusas, tamales, and ribs.

“The amazing pupusas from El Salvador, Ms. Ruth and you can’t help but want one. Once you have one, I have to warn you they are addicting, you are going to want to come back for more,” joked Noriega. “The smells alone will make you feel like you are in another country.”

Organizers say there is games and face painting for children. Children will also be able to plant vegetable seeds in cups to take home with them.

“It’s not just a food experience,” said Noriega. “It is a multi-cultural experience. Truly when you go, people tell me I feel like I went to another country and took a mini-vacation.”