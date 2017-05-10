Arson suspected in Pittman Center wildfire

Related Coverage Sevier County fire near Pittman Center under investigation

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A fire that burned 60 to 80 acres last week near Gatlinburg is suspected arson, according to state forestry officials.

Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry confirmed the suspicion on Wednesday. The fire consumed somewhere between 60 and 80 acres last Thursday. It was 100 percent contained by that evening and completely put out by the next day.

Around 20 fire departments and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were on the scene dealing with the flames, fueled by strong winds, near Branam Hollow Road in Pittman Center.

Previous story: Sevier County fire near Pittman Center under investigation