NORRIS (WATE) – After three weeks, Tennessee Valley Authority has stopped spilling at Norris Dam.

TVA says spilling ended Monday morning. The sluice-ways or tunnels at the bottom of the dam are still open and will remain that way until Thursday or Friday.

Record rain forced TVA to spill seven of their nine dams in order to control flooding. TVA spilled Norris Dam for the first time since 2013.

Click here for details on Norris Dam lake levels.