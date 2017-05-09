Truck crashes into East Knoxville house

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man is lucky to be alive after crashing his vehicle into a house in East Knoxville.

The accident happened on Riverside Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Knoxville Police Department says the driver’s brakes on his truck went out. He chose to swerve and hit the house rather than oncoming traffic.

The owners of the house weren’t home at the time and no one was hurt in the crash, including the driver.

