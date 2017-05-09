Steelers announce jersey numbers for Josh Dobbs, Cam Sutton

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs, right, celebrates with Cameron Sutton after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014. Tennessee won 45-42. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WATE) – Former Tennessee star players were assigned their NFL draft jersey numbers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that Josh Dobbs will be number 5 and Cameron Sutton will be number 20. The Stealers said fans have already started ordering their rookie jerseys.

Jersey numbers (Pittsburgh Steelers)

While many predicted the Volunteers would end up in the NFL draft, most people wouldn’t have bet the two teammates would both end up with the Steelers. Sutton was picked in round 3 of the NFL Draft and Dobbs was picked in Round 4.

While at Tennessee, Dobbs had jersey number 11 and Sutton had jersey number 23.

