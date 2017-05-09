Stealers announce jersey numbers for Josh Dobbs, Cam Sutton

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WATE) – Former Tennessee star players were assigned their NFL draft jersey numbers.

The Pittsburgh Stealers announced Tuesday that Josh Dobbs will be number 5 and Cameron Sutton will be number 20. The Stealers said fans have already started ordering their rookie jerseys.

While many predicted the Volunteers would end up in the NFL draft, most people wouldn’t have bet the two teammates would both end up with the Stealers. Sutton was picked in round 3 of the NFL Draft and Dobbs was picked in Round 4.

While at Tennessee, Dobbs had jersey number 11 and Sutton had jersey number 23.

Where did @CamSutton23 spend Draft day?

What was the first thing Coach Tomlin said to him?

What @Vol_Football alumni reached out? pic.twitter.com/cOuln6o26x — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 9, 2017