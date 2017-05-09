Statewide AMBER Alert issued for missing Memphis 5-month-old

MEMPHIS (WATE) – A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 5-month-old child Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes Ayla Settles was taken by her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd,19, from her home by force at 2 a.m.

Lloyd fled on foot and is believed to be in Memphis at this time. He has a criminal history and TBI says he should be approached with caution.

Alya was last seen wearing a red onesie. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Lloyd was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants. He is believed to be 6-feet-1-inch tall and weigh 163 pounds.

If you have any information, contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.