SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.

The sheriff’s office said they are searching for David Eugene Loveday. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about Loveday or his whereabouts is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 774-3909.

