Senior Job Fair Wednesday in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you’re over the age of 50 and looking for a job, the Knoxville/Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is hosting a senior job fair.

The event will feature more than 40 prospective employers and vendors looking to hire seniors. The Tennessee Career Coach will also be on site to provide resources for job seekers like internet job searches, interviewing skills, help with resumes and more.

Seniors are asked to bring copies of their resumes and to be prepared to fill out job applications.

The event is Wednesday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona Street in Knoxville.