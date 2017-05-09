Mothers Day freebies include Col. Sanders romance novel, coffee, Zoo Knoxville tickets

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A wide variety of businesses are offering free or discounted items in honor of mom. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.
- Applebee’s – Free $10 gift card when you spend $50 on gift cards.
- Baskin Robbins – $3 off online Mother’s Day cake order with coupon code MOTHER.
- Fandango – Buy movie tickets and get a free bouquet from The Bouq.
- Hooters – Moms can get a free entree with drink purchase.
- KFC – The restaurant is giving away a free romance novella called “Tender Wings of Desire” starring Col. Sanders as the love interest. It comes with the $20 fill-up deal and it can also be downloaded at Amazon.
- Marble Slab Creamery – $3 off any 8-inch round or quarter sheet ice cream cake with online code MOM17.
- Pilot Flying J – Free cup of coffee to moms from May 14-20. You must redeem a couple that will be posted on Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page.
- Shoney’s – Free slice of strawberry pie for moms with purchase of entree or buffet.
- Starbucks – Half-price Frappuccino each day from 3-6 p.m. through May 14.
- TCBY – Free treat for Mom on Mother’s Day.
- Zoo Knoxville – Free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day.