Mothers Day freebies include Col. Sanders romance novel, coffee, Zoo Knoxville tickets

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: KFC)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A wide variety of businesses are offering free or discounted items in honor of mom. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

  • Applebee’s – Free $10 gift card when you spend $50 on gift cards.
  • Baskin Robbins – $3 off online Mother’s Day cake order with coupon code MOTHER.
  • Fandango – Buy movie tickets and get a free bouquet from The Bouq.
  • Hooters – Moms can get a free entree with drink purchase.
  • KFC – The restaurant is giving away a free romance novella called “Tender Wings of Desire” starring Col. Sanders as the love interest. It comes with the $20 fill-up deal and it can also be downloaded at Amazon.
  • Marble Slab Creamery – $3 off any 8-inch round or quarter sheet ice cream cake with online code MOM17.
  • Pilot Flying J – Free cup of coffee to moms from May 14-20. You must redeem a couple that will be posted on Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page.
  • Shoney’s – Free slice of strawberry pie for moms with purchase of entree or buffet.
  • Starbucks – Half-price Frappuccino each day from 3-6 p.m. through May 14.
  • TCBY – Free treat for Mom on Mother’s Day.
  • Zoo Knoxville – Free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s