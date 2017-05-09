Knoxville Area Transit proposing several route changes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Area Transit hopes to make several service changes.

The proposed changes are pending approval from the Knoxville Transportation Authority and Mayor Madeline Rogero’s budget by the City Council.

“These are exciting proposals,” says Dawn Distler, the City’s Director of Transit. “Our Route 12 – Western reaches over 6,000 of Knoxville’s youth within ¼ mile, so getting them straight to the Change Center will make it easy for them to enjoy what promises to be an amazing facility.”

Changes include improving access to the Change Center and providing direct grocery store access along Route 12 (Western Avenue).

Route 12 (Western Avenue)

KAT hopes to provide direct access to Food City in Mechnaicsville and The Change Center. There would be no service to the Interstate 640 Plaza, but a transfer with Route 90 (Crosstown).

Route 22 (Broadway)

It would have a complete and consistent route to Garden Drive, Jacksboro and Essary throughout the week.

Route 34 (Burlington)

The route would provide weekday service every 30 minutes and an additional evening trip departing at 10:15 p.m. There would be an additional evening trip on Saturdays and a new Sunday service hourly from 8:15 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Route 90 (Crosstown)

It would have a transfer point location with Route 12 (Western) for minor route changes on weekdays and Saturdays.