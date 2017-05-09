Goodwill celebrating ‘National Goodwill Week’ with job fair

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Goodwill is celebrating National Goodwill Week by sharing its mission and hosting a job fair.

The job fair will be at the Bearden Goodwill location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. There will be 27 businesses at the event, including Covenant Health, Kroger, Knoxville Utilities Board, Loews, Sitel, the University of Tennessee Medical Center, University of Tennessee, Walgreens, WestRock and more.

Goodwill will have its computer lab open to the public for the job fair. Job seekers can receive resume advice and apply for jobs online.

On May 11, the organization will be hosting Donor Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bearden location. Donors can donate, enjoy snacks and find out how the organization is helping the community.

The organization is holding a Goodwill Week Challenge. Shoppers are asked to share their purchases on social media and tag Goodwill Industries-Knoxville on Facebook or Instagram.

Customers can save 15 percent on their entire purchase throughout the week.

East Tennessee students are participating in the Sack Pack Donation Drive, by donating clothes and household items.

For more information on Goodwill, visit the organization’s website.