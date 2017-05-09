Dump truck driver who spotted Trinity Quinn says he’s glad he saw something

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The dump truck driver who spotted a missing 15-year-old teen wanted for murder spoke Monday.

Trinity Quinn and Daniel Clark are suspects in the murder of Nashville gas station clerk, John Stevens.

Ron Anderson said he was driving down the road when something caught his eye – a young girl wearing a camouflage coat and hooded sweatshirt when it was 70 degrees outside.

“I told police, ‘This may not be anything,’ but it turned out that it was. I didn’t know for sure if it was her. I just wanted to let someone know what I’d seen,” he said.

Anderson said when he saw Quinn, she was just going back into a ditch.

“I didn’t see him,” he said. “Where she was going looked odd to me.”

Anderson said he hopes Clark and Quinn get convicted of the crime they are accused of.

“I’m just glad I seen something and it turned out to be them,” he said.

The dump truck driver added he encourages all citizens to report what they see.

“If that had not been the girl, I don’t think the police department would have been ill with me for turning in something that wasn’t right,” Anderson said. “I think everybody should try to help.”

Police spokesman Don Aaron says Anderson will receive the Citizen Commendation Award. He will be presented with the award at the next police trainee graduation ceremony in June.

Authorities also announced Monday the gun used in Exxon homicide was found in the woods near the scene. It was reportedly tossed right before Quinn and Clark were discovered.

Police said a gun was found in a backpack in Clarks’ possession after they were arrested, but evidence indicated it wasn’t the one used in the homicide, and after interviewing both suspects, officers learned the weapon was dumped sometime after the killing but before their capture.

Forty-six police trainees were then sent into the woods Saturday morning to fan out and search for the weapon, which was found about 30 minutes later.

Quinn and Clark remain jailed. They are both charged with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft.

A memorial was held for Stevens on Monday afternoon.