Colts retire Peyton Manning’s jersey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WATE) – Peyton Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired in October, according to to the Indianapolis Colts.

On Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced that the statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. The following Sunday, the jersey will be retired and Manning will also be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” said Irsay. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

Manning becomes the first Colt from the Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired by the team and joins Raymond Berry (No. 82), Art Donovan (No. 70), Gino Marchetti (No. 89), Lenny Moore (No. 24), Jim Parker (No. 77), John Unitas (No. 19) and Buddy Young (No. 22) as the only retired Colts jerseys.

“I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor,” said Manning.

Peyton Manning View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1996, file photo, Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning (16) is congratulated by an unidentified cheerleader after Tennessee defeated Ohio State 20-14 to win the Citrus Bowl, in Orlando. The lawyer for six women suing the University of Tennessee on its handling of sexual assault complaints by student-athletes is focused on the schools systemic problems he believes exist and is surprised at the attention the complaints brief mention of Peyton Manning generated. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Colts' 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. He was named game MVP after completing 25 of 38 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File) A 1997 photo of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning. (AP Photo) Archie Manning, left, walks with his son, University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning, as they leave Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. following a game in 1997. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Denver Bronco'’ Peyton Manning, right, greets Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton (1) after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning jokes with reporters after an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, in Englewood, Colo. The Broncos are preparing to face the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning warms up during a practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Dec.16, 2015, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver Broncos injured quarterback Peyton Manning watches prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Broncos) The Colts drafted Manning first overall in the 1998 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel) Manning and the Colts parted ways on March 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) ndianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy beside coach Tony Dungy following the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami in a Sunday, Feb. 4, 2007 file photo. Indianapolis has the Lombardi Trophy, the best record in football since 1999 and the best September record since coach Tony Dungy arrived in 2002. Coincidence? Hardly. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots 24-14 win during their AFC Championship game in Foxboro, Mass., in this Jan. 18, 2004 file photo. (AP Photos/Charles Krupa) Manning congratulates Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair after the Titans won their AFC divisional playoff game 19-16 at Indianapolis on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2000. The game was Manning's first appearance in the NFL Playoffs. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter (22) runs back an intercepted ball for a 74-yard touchdown past Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Injured Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011. (AP Photo: Michael Conroy) Newly-signed Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, center, shows off his new jersey with owner Pat Bowlen, left, and executive vice president of football operations John Elway during an NFL footnall news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Tuesday, March 20, 2012. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) walks off the field after Indianapolis was defeated by the New York Jets, 17-16, in an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011. (AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh) Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, right, meets with San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf after the Colts defeated the Charges 17-12 in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 4, 1998. The win was Manning's first win in the NFL. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, right, and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning meet following the Dolphins 34-31 win in Indianapolis Sunday, Oct. 10, 1999. The Dolphins won on a touchdown pass from Marino to Oronde Gadsen with 27 seconds remaining in the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, left, offensive coordnator Tom Moore, and head coach Jim Mora watch from the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 2, 2000 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Bills won 31-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli) Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison (88) talks to quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after the Colts' 28-23 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, in Cleveland. Harrison, who caught nine passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, broke Herman Moore's record for receptions in a season. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, left, congratulates running back Edgerrin Manning after their 38-31 win over the New York Jets in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2003. Manning had 401 yard passing while James had 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison, right, and quarterback Peyton Manning sit on the bench after Harrison caught a touchdown pass from Manning in the fourth quarter against the St. Louis Rams in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. The touchdown was the 86th touchdown from Manning and Harrison, breaking the all-time record for touchdowns for a quarterback/receiver tandem. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) talks with wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)