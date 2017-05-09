Colts retire Peyton Manning’s jersey

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
FILE - In this April 18, 1998, file photo, Peyton Manning holds up an Indianapolis Colts jersey as he is flanked by Colts owner Jim Irsay, left, and NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue after being chosen as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, in New York. For the next two weeks, until Peyton Manning's AFC champion Denver Broncos face Cam Newton's NFC champion Carolina Panthers in the 50th Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, most of the focus will be on the two quarterbacks who were No. 1 overall draft picks 13 years apart. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WATE) – Peyton Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired in October, according to to the Indianapolis Colts.

On Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced that the statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. The following Sunday, the jersey will be retired and Manning will also be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” said Irsay. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

Manning becomes the first Colt from the Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired by the team and joins Raymond Berry (No. 82), Art Donovan (No. 70), Gino Marchetti (No. 89), Lenny Moore (No. 24), Jim Parker (No. 77), John Unitas (No. 19) and Buddy Young (No. 22) as the only retired Colts jerseys.

“I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor,” said Manning.



