Blue Cross Blue Shield to offer individual coverage for Knoxville-area consumers

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Blue Cross Blue Shield announced to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance its intent to offer individual coverage for consumers in the area of Knoxville.

Coverage will be offered on the individual Marketplace in 2018.

The insurance company says its performance in 2017 improved due to a better claim experience and a more sustainable rate structure.

“I want to stress that our openness to this action is in no way a political decision. Nor is it a reflection of our perspective on the stability of individual Marketplace overall,” said President and CEO JD Hickey. “In fact, we can’t justify doing so based solely on current political uncertainty, but instead we believe it is an extension of our mission to serve our fellow Tennesseans, especially those who do not have other options for coverage.”

Hickey continues to say that due to potential negative effects of federal legislation or regulatory changes the company believes it is necessary to price-in risks until stability can be achieved. Risks could include the elimination of Cost Sharing Reduction subsidies, removal of individual mandates and collecting health insurer tax.