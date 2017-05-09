Alcoa Highway widening among road projects funded by gas tax increase

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation released its three-year Transportation Improvement Plan, which uses funds from the recent passage of the IMPROVE Act and other one-time funding to fund a number of backlogged projects.

One of those is the long planned widening of Alcoa Highway in Knox and Blount counties. The project would widen the highway from Hall Road to a proposed interchange at Tyson Bouelvard and from north of the Little River to north of Maloney Road.

Other major projects on the list are pavement rehabilitation and safety improvements on Interstate 440 in Davidson County, the reconstruction of the I-75/I-24 interchange in Hamilton County, and the widening of U.S. 78 in Shelby County.

The IMPROVE Act is expected to raise around $150 million for infrastructure needs in fiscal year 2018.

More online: Read the full list of road projects