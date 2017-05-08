Colorado woman killed by lightning strike while riding horse

SEDALIA, Colo. (AP/WATE) — A 37-year-old Colorado woman was killed by a lightning strike as she rode her horse on a trail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was riding along the trail along Rainbow Creek Road with a 15-year-old girl when lightning hit them at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. They were one their way to meet the woman’s mother.

The office says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene along with her horse. The girl was taken in serious condition to a nearby hospital.

The office did not release the names of the woman or the girl. It says both were residents or the neighborhood and experienced horseback riders.

Safety tips when dealing with lightning

Lightning can be almost impossible to predict exactly where it will strike, according to the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team.

If you hear thunder, lightning created it, so find shelter.

The 30-Minute Rule:

Stay indoors for 30 minutes from the last time you saw lightning or heard thunder.

If caught outside, get as low to the ground as possible.

If you see lightning and immediately hear thunder, the storm is very close.