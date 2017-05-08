The 25 passwords you should never use

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – These days, you need to do everything you can to prevent your identity from being stolen.
Hacking is one way that criminals can get access to your personal data. Many people do not put much thought into the passwords they use, which makes them vulnerable.
Here are the 25 Worst Passwords as compiled by SplashData, a company that provides password management applications.
25 Worst Passwords
- 123456
- password
- 12345
- 12345678
- football
- qwerty
- 1234567890
- 1234567
- princess
- 1234
- login
- welcome
- solo
- abc123
- admin
- 121212
- flower
- password
- dragon
- sunshine
- master
- hottie
- loveme
- zaq1zaq1
- password1