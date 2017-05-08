Tennessee to host SEC Softball Tournament

Related Coverage Vols softball wins series, secures 3 seed for SEC Tournament

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is hosting the SEC Softball Tournament this week at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The No. 9 Vols’ first game will be Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Missouri. The tournament is single elimination with the winner securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. All 11 games will be aired on SEC Network or one of its ESPN sister stations.

The university’s clear bag policy will apply to all games. Fans are limited to one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon, clear, resealable plastic storage bag per person.

Limited first come, first served parking is available on Stpehenson Drive for $10 per day. Additional parking is available for free in lot CFN1 with free ADA accessible shuttle service to the stadium. There is also a limited number of free public ADA parking around the stadium, but you must display a valid handicap placard to access.

Free public RV parking is available on the Ag Campus, but there is no public RV parking on Stephenson Drive.

Tickets to the games can be purchased online.

Tournament schedule:

Wednesday

Game 1 | #5 Alabama vs. #12 Arkansas | 12 p.m. ET| TV: SEC Network

Game 2 | #8 Ole Miss vs. #9 Mississippi State | 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Game 3 | #7 Kentucky vs. #10 South Carolina | 5 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Game 4 | #6 LSU vs. #11 Missouri | 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Thursday

Game 5 | #4 Texas A&M vs. Game 1 Winner | 12 p.m. ET| TV: SEC Network

Game 6 | #1 Florida vs. Game 2 Winner | 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Game 7 | #2 Auburn vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Game 8 | #3 Tennessee vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Friday

Game 9 | Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 3 p.m. ET| TV: ESPNU

Game 10 |Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 5:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU

Saturday

Game 11 |Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner | 8 p.m. ET| TV: ESPN