Tennessee Theatre to host 19th annual ‘Summer Movie Magic’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Theatre wants to take East Tennesseans to the movies. The venue’s “Summer Movie Magic” showings kick off in June.

Movie lovers can see their favorite films throughout the summer: “The Princess Bride,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Nine to Five,” “Titanic” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Fans can vote for the what film will be shown for Viewer’s Choice on June 23 and June 25. The films fans can vote on are: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “Babe.” The voting period is from May 8 to May 11 at 11 p.m. The winner will be announced May 12.

Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for children under the age of 12 and seniors. Subscriptions can also be purchased. For ticket information, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.

Viewer’s Choice

June 23, 8 p.m.

June 25, 2 p.m.

The Princess Bride

July 14, 8 p.m.

July 16, 2 p.m.

Gone with the Wind

July 28, 7 p.m.

July 29, 7 p.m.

Nine to Five

August 4, 8 p.m.

August 6, 2 p.m.

Titanic

August 11, 7 p.m.

August 13, 2 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

August 25, 8 p.m.

August 27, 2 p.m.