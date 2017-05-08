KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Farragut Salon owners are helping to help fight cancer.

Sean and Kim Hennessy started Elite Suite Salon Studios about a year ago. They decided to be Power in Purple Ambassadors because of the impact of cancer on the community.

“Sadly, cancer is something that has touched almost everyone you meet in some way,” said Kim Hennessy. “Personally, we have seen family members, friends, and loved ones fight this courageous fight.”

The couple said they are reaching out to friends and co-workers to help raise money for American Cancer Society. They’re even holding a “sunless tanning” promotion on May 8 to raise money for their campaign.

“Although it may seem overwhelming at times, together we can truly make a difference,” said Kim Hennessy. “Every donation large or small contributes to finding a cure. Likewise, every individual that takes the time to become more educated on prevention, symptoms and treatment can have an impact on those around them.”

Support the Hennessys in their fight against cancer by donating to their Power in Purple campaign.