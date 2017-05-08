Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee ‘natural meaning’ law

Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the “natural and ordinary meaning” of words in state law.

The couples sued Gov. Bill Haslam, the state of Tennessee and the state Department of Health and its commissioner Monday in Davidson County Chancery Court.

The lawsuit says the couples fear the law will be used to interpret gender-specific words, including “father” and “mother,” literally so one parent won’t be recognized and rights can be denied.

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare that would be an impermissible, gender-based denial of equal protection.

Haslam signed the law Friday after lawmakers approved it. He has said it doesn’t change that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage the law of the land.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s