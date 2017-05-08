Pony that survived Gatlinburg wildfires helping family heal 6 months later

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A family says they’re blessed not just because their therapy pony survived the Sevier County wildfires but because of what opportunities they’ve been given now.

“I felt guilty because I had this beautiful place to come home to and they’re still stuck there in Gatlinburg. And I couldn’t do anything to help them… couldn’t do anything.” said Alisa Carroll, wildfire survivor.

Carroll says her daughter’s therapy horse is what inspired Heaven’s Gate, a soon-to-be therapy ranch for children with disabilities. Inspired by her four-year-old daughter, Izzy, who has nonverbal autism, Carroll says she wants to help others.

“If 1,000 people show up here and I can help one, just one. I will be thankful.” said Carroll.

Today, if you’re standing at Carroll’s ranch you see a barn that was built just a few weeks ago by volunteers from Greeneville. On Monday, two strangers brought hay they have been saving for months after hearing Heaven and Izzy’s story.