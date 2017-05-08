Knox County Health Department relaunches mosquito campaign for summer

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department has restarted its public health campaign called #MosquitoMonday in an attempt to reduce mosquito-borne illness during the summer months.

The health department will post tips and advice for residents each Monday on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

KCHD recommends residents and business owners discard or tip over items that can hold water once a week to prevent mosquito habitats from forming.

Apply repellents to the skin often. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, or IR3535.

Weat long, lose and light-colored shirts and pants, and wear socks. Treat clothing with permethrin or buy pre-treated clothing.

Fill in hollow tree stumps and rot holes. Use larvicide in bird baths and garden pools.

You can also visit the CDC’s travel website before traveling outside the U.S. to check for diseases impacting your destination.

Mosquitoes are known carriers of several diseases seen each year in Tennessee, including West Nile virus and La Crosse encephalitis.

 

 

 

