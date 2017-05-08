Jury selection begins for trial of Knoxville greenway murder suspect

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Timothy Dwayne Ison (Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The jury selection for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death along a Knox County greenway started Monday.

Investigators believe Timothy Ison murdered Stefany Fairbanks, 42, on the Third Creek Greenway in 2015.

The Knox County District Attorney General is seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Police say Ison and Fairbanks had no prior contact before the woman was murdered.

Ison made headlines more than 10 years ago for a home invasion, stabbing and fire in the Holston Hills neighborhood.

