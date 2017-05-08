KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For Christian Hartzler, an employee at Whirpool Corporation, his decision to be a Power in Purple ambassador was deeply personal.

“When my step-father went through it I was just a junior in high school. I watched him battle for about two years before he finally lost his life and for me I felt like I was safe. I felt like, I won’t have to deal with this again, but that’s not right. It doesn’t go away. It is always out there. It doesn’t just stop,” said Hartzler.

After his step father died from lung cancer, Hartzler said other loved ones received a cancer diagnosis.

“My wife’s aunt passed away from breast cancer after three battles against it and my mother-in-law is currently battling stage four adenocarcinoma cancer,” said Hartzler. “For me, it is very important to understand that cancer is cancer. I don’t care if it is breast, lung, brain, prostrate, I want to get the information out there. I want to talk about it. I want to talk about how it is have affected my family.”

Hartzler’s goal is to raise $1,000 for American Cancer Society, but his goal doesn’t stop there.

“I would rather have one person donate a dollar and I’d rather reach a thousand different people, because the more people I can talk to about this, the better I feel. The more empowered we are. The more we stand up to this disease.”

Support Christian Hartzler in the fight against cancer by donating to his Power in Purple campaign.