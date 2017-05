KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in North Knoxville.

The accident was reported around 3 p.m. on North Broadway at Kenyon Street. Officials on the scene said one person was taken to the hospital, but that person’s condition has not been released.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more details.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic information delivered to your mobile device.